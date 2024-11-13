Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $19.61 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $356,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 71,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

JPM opened at $239.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.53 and its 200 day moving average is $208.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

