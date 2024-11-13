LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.77 and traded as high as $14.18. LifeVantage shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 109,493 shares traded.

LifeVantage Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $172.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.84.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter.

LifeVantage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 62.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Articles

