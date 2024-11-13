MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.91.

MTSI stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 128.02, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13.

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $177,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,134.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $177,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,134.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $313,762.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,050.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,153 shares of company stock worth $61,405,615 in the last ninety days. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

