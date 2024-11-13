Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.70 and traded as high as C$3.37. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 39,669 shares traded.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.70. The firm has a market cap of C$308.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of C$75.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

