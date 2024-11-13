Marie-Lucie Paradis Sells 565 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marie-Lucie Paradis sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.23, for a total transaction of C$150,419.95.
Intact Financial Stock Performance
Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$268.06 on Wednesday. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$197.82 and a 1 year high of C$273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$244.27. The firm has a market cap of C$47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.
Intact Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Intact Financial
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intact Financial
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.