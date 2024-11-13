Marie-Lucie Paradis Sells 565 Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Marie-Lucie Paradis sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.23, for a total transaction of C$150,419.95.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$268.06 on Wednesday. Intact Financial Co. has a 1 year low of C$197.82 and a 1 year high of C$273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$260.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$244.27. The firm has a market cap of C$47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$274.90.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Stories

