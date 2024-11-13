Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 344 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 8,788.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $93.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.16%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.56, for a total transaction of $126,159.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,567 shares in the company, valued at $607,841.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

