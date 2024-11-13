Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,745 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,997.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,997.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSI shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

