Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

