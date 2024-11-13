Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,655 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,544,000 after buying an additional 3,608,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,897,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4,292.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,676,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,320,000 after buying an additional 2,615,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,135.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,639,695. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

