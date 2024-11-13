Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth about $58,936,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 8.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 197,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,573,000.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $234.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $143.71 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.