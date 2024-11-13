Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 406.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 56,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $60.63.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

