Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1,635.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,956.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $165,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,956.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $526,943.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,363,575.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,279. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 1.8 %

EXTR opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

