Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,286.33.

MELI stock opened at $1,977.39 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,044.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,832.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

