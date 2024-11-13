Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,236.85 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,244.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1,089.75.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total value of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares in the company, valued at $205,407,347.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,118.88, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,407,347.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,322 shares of company stock worth $18,280,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

