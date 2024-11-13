Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Mama’s Creations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Mama’s Creations during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the third quarter worth $152,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mama’s Creations

In other news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,989.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mama’s Creations Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $315.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAMA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

