Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $236,000 in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter valued at $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 259.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Compass Point upped their price objective on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LC stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,579.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $253,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,941,774.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $326,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 89,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,579.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $996,940 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Further Reading

