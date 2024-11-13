Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $59,988,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA opened at $439.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $342.23 and a 12 month high of $444.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.19.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.