Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Invests $273,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.
In other news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,016.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,808.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,420.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
