Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.
PAR Technology Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PAR stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR
PAR Technology Profile
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PAR Technology
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.