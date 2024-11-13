Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAR stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $75.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.