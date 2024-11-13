Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 29.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 286,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 277.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.50 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.