Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.83.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $595.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.73 and a twelve month high of $624.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.79.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

