Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Makes New $377,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Veeva Systems by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.2 %
VEEV stock opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.39 and its 200 day moving average is $200.01.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
