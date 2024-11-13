Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,131,843.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STOK opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.45%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

