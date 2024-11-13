Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 3.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,872,000 after purchasing an additional 67,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,359,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,716,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viad during the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE VVI opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.34 million, a P/E ratio of 89.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.14. Viad had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Viad in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VVI

About Viad

(Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.