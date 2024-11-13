Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after buying an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,930,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,705 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,165. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at $961,687.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.