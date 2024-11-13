Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.31 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFIN

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.