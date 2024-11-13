Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $954,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Esquire Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESQ stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.