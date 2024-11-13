Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 916 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Pathward Financial by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,306.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist sold 2,250 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,306.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $517,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.20 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

