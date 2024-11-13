Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.59 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.