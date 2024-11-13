Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 11.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $11,749,000. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Ventas by 1,183.7% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,231,860.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,454 shares of company stock worth $9,263,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,058.82%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

