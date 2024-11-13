Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,857,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $272.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $227.15 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

