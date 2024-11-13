MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $173.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total transaction of $1,465,755.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,788 shares of company stock valued at $29,895,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 4.9 %

MSTR stock opened at $356.59 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.87 and a fifty-two week high of $360.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.24 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

