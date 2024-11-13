Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $56.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

