Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Stock Price

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Solventum has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Solventum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in Solventum by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

