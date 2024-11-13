Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 411.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Mural Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of MURA opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38. Mural Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Mural Oncology will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mural Oncology news, CFO Adam D. Cutler sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $25,305.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,603.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MURA. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth $34,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the third quarter worth $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Mural Oncology Company Profile

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

