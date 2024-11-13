Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.89 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.42). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.41), with a volume of 160,498 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £237.15 million, a P/E ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

