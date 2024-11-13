Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.86. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $222.18 and a 1-year high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,081.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

