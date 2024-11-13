North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.01 and traded as high as C$54.42. North West shares last traded at C$53.99, with a volume of 48,333 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get North West alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on North West

North West Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.01.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$646.49 million during the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 earnings per share for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other North West news, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of North West stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total transaction of C$178,847.16. In other news, Senior Officer John King sold 4,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.80, for a total value of C$240,451.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Beaulieu sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total transaction of C$178,847.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,365 shares of company stock worth $1,531,575. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.