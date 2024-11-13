Northland Securities Boosts International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $27.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IMXI. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Money Express in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $709.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.82. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in International Money Express by 133.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 41.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

