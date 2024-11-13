Norway Savings Bank Has $5.17 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after buying an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,757,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,359,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,295,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total transaction of $619,497,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,053,349 shares of company stock worth $1,256,503,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average is $184.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.55.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

