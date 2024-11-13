NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $148.29 on Monday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,199,254.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

