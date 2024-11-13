PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $66.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $74.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.64 and a beta of 2.14. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $75.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.01 million. PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth $99,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter worth $191,000.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

