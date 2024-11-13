Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.55 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 516.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,320,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of MOH opened at $318.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.69 and a 52 week high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.