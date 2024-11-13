Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.17 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $29,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.99.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

