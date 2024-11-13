Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, DA Davidson Analyst Says

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $76.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Q2 from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.58. Q2 has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.01.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $74,931.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $74,931.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,822.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 54.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

