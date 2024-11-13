Q4 EPS Estimates for CF Industries Boosted by Zacks Research

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

CF Industries stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $90.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,574.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

