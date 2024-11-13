QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,633.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.41.

Shares of CARG opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

