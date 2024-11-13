Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $144.23 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

QLYS opened at $154.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64. Qualys has a 1 year low of $119.17 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 294.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth about $40,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

