Regal Rexnord Q1 EPS Forecast Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Regal Rexnord’s current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RRX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $170.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day moving average of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,832,000 after purchasing an additional 563,853 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 68.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 979,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,483,000 after buying an additional 399,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after buying an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,125,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 222,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,255,000 after acquiring an additional 209,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at $26,935,728.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

