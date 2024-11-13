Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Stock Price

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.57.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $130.97 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $112.11 and a 52 week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

